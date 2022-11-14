James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

“I think him being out is just as much precautionary. We're only 12 games into the season. There's 70 games left to be played here,” Ham said. “We have a favorable schedule where he can sit. We feel good about that, knowing he's had these days to not put any pressure on it, but strengthen it and treat it to the point where he's able to get back out there.”

An MRI exam on James revealed no tears in his adductor muscle. James said after the Clippers' game that the injury wasn’t as significant as his groin strain on Christmas 2018 during his first season with the Lakers. That injury sidelined him for a month.