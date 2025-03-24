James and Hayes lead N.C. State's 3-point splurge in 83-49 March Madness rout of Michigan State

N.C. State will meet either Florida State or LSU in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Spokane, Washington. The Wolfpack will be in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in coach Wes Moore’s 12 seasons.

Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points for Michigan State (22-10), which was 4-for-15 on 3s. The Spartans were trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

N.C. State began 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and 10-for-13 overall from the field to lead 25-9. The Wolfpack reached a season high for 3-point baskets with 12 less than five minutes into the third quarter and kept going.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans lost by more than 15 points for the only time this season.

N.C. State: James and Hayes, both seniors in their final home game, combined for 32 points as the Wolfpack built a 47-23 halftime lead on the way to their 18th home win without a loss this season.

Key moment

The Wolfpack’s five first-quarter 3s matched their most in any quarter this season. Then they did it again in the second quarter.

Key stat

N.C. State has won 20 consecutive home NCAA Tournament games. The Wolfpack hasn’t lost in the tournament in Raleigh in 42 years.

Up next

N.C. State heads west for regional play for the second year in a row after advancing to the Final Four out of Portland, Oregon, last season.

