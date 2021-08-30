Jamaican reggae legend "Lee Scratch" Perry dies at 85

“I was very busy in the studio doing some lovely remixes,” he tweeted in July next to a picture of himself playing a tiny flute with brightly painted nails and his hair and beard dyed a crimson red. “Keeping fit for the upcoming shows in Europe and hoping they will happen!”

Perry once worked as an intern and janitor at several recording studios before establishing his own, Black Ark, and ended up working with artists including Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Beastie Boys and The Clash. He also spent time in Europe and the U.S., where he continued recording. His album, Jamaican E.T., won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2003.

In a podcast interview last year posted by Berklee Online, Perry said music brings joy and represents magic to him.

“Me believe in good chords. Me believe in soul. Me believe in soul music, soul singers, funky singers, pop singers," he said. “There is nothing else. Without the music, people get miserable.”