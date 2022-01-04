Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped some fans to their feet. Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel.

The team said in a statement: “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”