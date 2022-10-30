Jake Paul stays unbeaten, tops Silva in unanimous decision

Silva (3-2) was the fan favorite, receiving loud cheers when he entered the ring. The 47-year-old built his fame as a UFC star but got his start in boxing and returned to the sport in 2020.

Paul and Silva's eight-round catchweight bout was on a card that included former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell fighting recently retired UFC veteran Uriah Hall, along with a YouTube-famous primary care physician named Doctor Mike, who took on former MMA fighter Chris Avila.

The 30-year-old Bell — a two-time All-Pro who had his best football years with the Pittsburgh Steelers — was making his debut in the ring. He lost a unanimous decision to Hall in his four-round cruiserweight bout.

“I thought I did OK," Bell said. “That’s a great fighter right there. I think he got the best of me.”

Paul weighed in for the main event at 186.5 pounds while Silva was at 186.1.

Paul only took up boxing in earnest in December 2019, but he has the financial resources and the determination to do it big. He claims to have a 30-person team supporting his training, which is largely done at the Cleveland native’s base in Puerto Rico.

