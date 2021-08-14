Jake Fromm leads Bills in 16-15 comeback victory over Lions

Webb was 11 of 16 for 90 yards and ran twice for 26 yards. Fromm entered in the fourth quarter and finished 8 of 13 for 65 yards.

Jared Goff got off to a rough start in his and coach Dan Campbell's debut with the Lions, nearly throwing an interception on his first snap and getting sacked to end the game-opening drive with a thud.

The former Los Angeles Rams quarterback, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, bounced back with seven straight completions. Goff finished 7 of 9 for 56 yards and had a 4-yard run to set up Randy Bullock's 28-yard field goal that ended an 18-play, 70-yard drive that took almost 10 minutes off the clock.

Bass made 50- and 37-yard field goals to help Buffalo lead 13-3 at halftime.

Craig Reynolds — a day after signing — had a 24-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to cut Detroit's deficit to 13-12. David Blough's 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Blough, competing with Tim Boyle to be Goff's backup, opened the next drive with a 35-yard pass to rookie Javon McKinley and converted a third-and-4 with a 15-yard pass to Tom Kennedy. The passes set up Bullock's 28-yard, go-ahead field goal with 1:38 left, which proved to be too much time on the clock to hold on for the win.

INJURY REPORT

Bills RB Antonio Williams (stinger), WR Isaiah Hodgins (knee) and Lions C Evan Boehm (right knee) were injured during the game.

FLAG DAY

Buffalo extended some of Detroit's drives with penalties, finishing with nine flags for 112 yards. The Lions were penalized five times for 59 yards.

NEXT UP

Bills: At Chicago on Aug. 21.

Lions: At Pittsburgh on Aug. 21.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is stopped by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, hands off to running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Caption Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya