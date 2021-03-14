Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike after 66 days

Koufodinas also attacked the “governing family that has shown how ruthless it is in debasing the laws and the Constitution.”

That is a reference to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the scion of a political family. Koufodinas and another man murdered Mitsotakis’ brother-in-law, Pavlos Bakoyiannis, in September 1989.

U.S. and U.K. military officers were also among his victims before the armed group was dismantled in 2002 and he turned himself in.

Koufodinas had benefited from the previous leftist government’s passage of a law that allowed him to serve his term at a minimum-security “farming” prison. The legislation was repealed by Mitsotakis’ conservative government.

Koufodinas’ demand for a transfer was rejected by the government and the courts. His hunger strike led to kidney failure and doctors had described him as dangerously weakened.