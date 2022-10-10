Jailed Russian activist Kara-Murza wins Europe rights prize

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, awarded its Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize to Vladimir Kara-Murza, whom Russian officials have accused of spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

According to the Council of Europe, Kara-Murza’s wife Yevgeniya accepted the award on his behalf. She read a statement from him dedicating the prize to the thousands of Russians who voiced their opposition to the military operation in Ukraine, and pledged that “a peaceful, democratic and Putin-free Russia” would return.