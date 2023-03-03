Jailed Malaysia ex-PM Najib acquitted in latest 1MDB trial

He and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were hit with multiple graft charges after the saga led to his ruling coalition's shocking defeat in 2018 general elections. Rosmah was sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit ($217 million) for corruption over a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.

Shafee said financer Low Taek Jho — believed to be the mastermind of the scandal — remained at large.

Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who was jointly charged with abetting Najib and appeared as a prosecution witness during the trial, was also acquitted by the court Friday.

Shafee has maintained that charges against Najib were politically motivated. Najib is seeking a review of the top court's decision in August to reject his final appeal and is hoping for a favorable outcome later this month, he added.