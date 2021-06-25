Jailed Belarus dissident, girlfriend moved to house arrest

Tsikhanouskaya added that she and her team are in touch with Pratasevich's parents, who “aren't given any information about their son, aren't allowed to talk to him" and are “convinced that the regime is playing a game, using Raman and Sofia's lives.”

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, confirmed to The Associated Press that she has been transferred under house arrest recently, without specifying when exactly it happened. She resides in a rented apartment in Minsk, and her parents met her on Thursday at a restaurant.

Gashinsky said she wasn't alone at the restaurant, but wouldn't clarify whether she was with Pratasevich.

Pratasevich's lawyer, Inessa Olenskaya, refused to comment on her client's whereabouts and status, citing a non-disclosure agreement.