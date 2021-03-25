Jaguars sign QB Beathard, setting up potential Minshew trade

Luton started three games as a rookie, finishing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Minshew has started 20 games in two seasons, going 7-13. The 2019 sixth-round pick has thrown for 5,530 yards, with 37 TDs and 11 INTs, and has four game-winning drives.

He's scheduled to count about $900,000 against Jacksonville's salary cap, a relative bargain for someone with his starting experience in the NFL. That also makes him a potential trade option, especially with the Jaguars looking to rebuild under Meyer and new general manager Trent Baalke.

Jacksonville has 10 draft picks next month, including four of the first 45 selections.

“There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick. I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no decisions made,” Meyer said. “Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him.”

