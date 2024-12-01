Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass while he is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Nation & World
By MARK LONG – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, prompting two sideline-clearing scuffles.

Lawrence was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation. As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans and veteran guard Brandon Scherff started shouting at him and ignited another melee.

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence, with the Jaguars trailing 6-0.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

