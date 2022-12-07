Jaguars' Lawrence sits out practice with sprained big toe

If he's unable to play Sunday at AFC-South leading Tennessee (7-5), veteran backup C.J. Beathard would make his 13th career professional start.

“Obviously, when it's your quarterback, or any player, there's a level of concern," Pederson said. "But we've still got several days before the game. He's tough and he'll do everything he can I know in his power to try to be out there. But we'll just take it day by day.”

The Jaguars (4-8) last won in Tennessee in 2013. They have dropped eight straight in the Music City, including a 20-0 debacle last year that was among the reasons owner Shad Khan fired then-coach Urban Meyer.

Jacksonville remains mathematically alive in the division with five games remaining, although Pederson acknowledged that facing the Titans is pretty much a do-or-die opportunity in the AFC South.

“You're running out of opportunities,” he said. “We got five games (left), three division opponents and two games against the same team (Tennessee). So, yeah, you’re looking up and going, ‘You know, you’re running out of chances.’”

