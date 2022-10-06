Jada Pinkett Smith has deal for 'no holds barred' memoir

Pinkett Smith, 51, is known for such films as "Collateral" and "The Matrix Reloaded," as well as being vocal about her battles with depression and the hair-loss disorder alopecia areata, the source of Chris Rock's infamous joke at this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

When the comedian likened her shaved head to Demi Moore's look in "G.I. Jane," Will Smith — who published his own bestselling memoir last year — stunned the world by striding from his front-row seat to the stage and slapping Rock.

Pinkett Smith addressed the slap two months later, on an episode of "Red Table Talk," saying the incident had prompted thousands to reach out to her with their own experiences with alopecia areata. She also said she hoped "these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."