Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The organization’s board of trustees said Wednesday that Stewart, who previously served as the museum’s chief artistic and programming officer, would succeed Bill Kramer to guide the vision of the museum beginning July 18.

“Jacqueline Stewart is the ideal choice to lead the Academy Museum into the future,” said Ted Sarandos, the chair of the Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees and co-CEO of Netflix. “A strong and inspiring partner to Bill Kramer throughout the period leading up to our opening, she gave indispensable direction to the curatorial program that has been so widely admired.”