Jacobs’ post-pandemic runway: Parading puffers in patterns

The puffer theme got wildly inventive, with puffer collars to wrap around the neck (and reach up to the ear), or puffer stoles to wrap around the shoulders. The show closed with a series of brightly colored garments in orange, pink, purple or sunshine yellow. One could imagine they were a nod to the designer’s mood: His program notes began with the word "Happiness."

“On the journey back to doing what we love most, in the wake of immeasurable loss, loneliness, fear, anxiety and uncertainty, I am reminded of why creativity is so vital to our existence, to life,” Jacobs wrote.

He explained that his company’s decision to skip the pandemic seasons, when many labels featured digital presentations, "allowed us to slow down, reflect, ruminate, reevaluate, grieve and take a thorough inventory of what works, what doesn’t work, what we love, what we are willing to let go of and what has value, importance and meaning.”

What does work, Jacobs made clear, is in-person shows. “While the world continues to change with unimaginable speed, my love for fashion, the desire to create and share collections through this delivery system — the runway — endures," he wrote.

Some of the outfits were so unabashedly voluminous, they brushed against the feet of the spectators — a vital sign if any that this was real, and not a digital presentation.

Models from the show stop by to watch themselves in the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2021 fashion show projected on the exterior of Bergdorf Goodman department store on Monday, June 28, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

