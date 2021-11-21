Jackson to join Kenosha march to protest Rittenhouse verdict

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said Sunday that the verdict was hard for African Americans to reconcile.

“Here you have a 17-year-old who illegally purchased a gun, traveled across state lines to protect property that was not his, for owners who did not invite him, and he put himself in harm’s way based on the rhetoric that he’s seen on social media platforms,” Johnson told CBS' “Face the Nation.” He called it “a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed in this country or in particular communities.”

Rittenhouse's lawyers described him as a scared teenager who shot to save his life. They put Rittenhouse on the stand to try and emphasize that point.

"I didn't intend to kill them," Rittenhouse testified. "I intended to stop the people who were attacking me."

The march in Kenosha is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Park.

