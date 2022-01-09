Jackson headed to Olympics after Bowe gives up 500 spot

Bowe has given up her spot in the 500 meters, allowing Jackson — ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500 — to make the U.S. team, according to a report on USA Network. Jackson slipped in her race Friday in Milwaukee and finished third in the event she has dominated this season.

Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz took second, putting them on the team. The rules didn’t allow for Jackson to have a re-skate — only a mechanical failure or a fall are reason for a do-over.