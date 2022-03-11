Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past No. 16 Illinois 65-63

Xavier Thompson scored 13 points and Race Thompson had 10 for Indiana.

This was a drastically different game than the teams' earlier meeting, a 17-point Illinois victory last month.

This time, Indiana's defense held the Illini under control for long stretches and when Illinois went more than four minutes without scoring in the second half, Indiana responded with nine straight points to take a 47-42 lead with 12:28 to play.

Illinois finally tied the score at 54 when Hawkins made one of two free throws with 5:27 left and took the lead when Hawkins made a 3 on the Illini's next possession.

It didn't last.

Jackson-Davis' second straight basket, a 15-footer, gave Indiana a 58-57 lead with 4:12 to go. Hawkins made two free throws to put the Illini back ahead, but all they could muster after that were four free throws from Cockburn.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Coach Mike Woodson's team came into this weekend still needing to do some work to make the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. It certainly accomplished that with Thursday's 17-point, second-half comeback and Friday's surprising win.

Illinois: This loss will likely damage the Illini's seeding in the NCAA Tournament, but they won't know until Sunday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Illinois needed a strong showing this weekend to continue its ascension in the AP Top 25. This loss will be a setback.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Faces either fourth-seeded Rutgers or No. 24 Iowa in Saturday's first semifinal.

Illinois: Waits for Selection Sunday.

Caption Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots over Indiana center Michael Durr (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) looks to shoot between Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) drives on Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) eye a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5), left, defends against Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) and guard Parker Stewart (45) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)