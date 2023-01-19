New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb. 7 will be her last day in office. She will hold her seat as a lawmaker until the general election, which she said would be held on Oct. 14.

“I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.