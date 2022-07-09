journal-news logo
X

Jabeur to face Rybakina in women's final | Wimbledon updates

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning a point against Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning a point against Germany's Tatjana Maria in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
The women’s final at Wimbledon will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

12:55 p.m.

The women's final at Wimbledon will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play on Centre Court for the title.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men's doubles final will follow the women's singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

In Other News
1
Sri Lankans storm president's house, office in biggest rally
2
Russia trying to 'raise true hell,' Ukrainian governor says
3
Tiger moments at St. Andrews about more than claret jugs
4
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified
5
Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to promote Tokyo Olympics
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top