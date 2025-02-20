Ja Morant has no comment on report that says group targeting pro athletes burglarized his home

During a pregame availability in Indianapolis, Memphis officials said Morant had no comment about the report. The Grizzlies were to play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in their first game since the All-Star break.

The FBI complaint doesn't name the athletes and only lists burglaries already made public involving the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, and players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NBA's Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the complaint, the Grizzlies player's home was burglarized sometime after 4 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2024. The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 144-93 that night in Memphis. The burglars stole "jewelry, watches and luxury bags valued" at about $1 million, according to the complaint.

A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported burglary Dec. 20 at a home in an unincorporated part of the county. Deputies declined to release the name of the player or the address during an active investigation.

Some of the men were arrested in January after a traffic stop in Ohio on state charges for allegedly breaking into the home of Burrow, the Bengals' quarterback. In that case, four of the men were found to be in the country illegally, according to a court affidavit filed in Clark County, Ohio. The men took photos of themselves with some of the loot. The groups often separated into smaller units to commit multiple burglaries, according to the FBI.

