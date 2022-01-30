Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

The Wizards had three full days off after squandering a 35-point lead in a 116-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. With the loss Saturday, Washington dropped out of a tie with Atlanta for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Grizzlies, who lost by 28 at Washington on Nov. 5, changed that direction early, building a double-digit lead that eventually reached 27 in the first half.

The Wizards showed more life after halftime, cutting the lead to 13, but the deficit was still 87-72 after three quarters. And the Wizards never threatened in the fourth.

PRETTY SIMPLE

In Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. pregame media availability, a caller noted that the Grizzlies lead the NBA in seven statistical categories and asked what the Washington needed to take away. Unseld quickly replied: “Six of ’em.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Are 4-17 in Memphis since the Grizzlies moved from Vancouver in 2001. … A shift in the starting lineup; Thomas Bryant started at center, sending Daniel Gafford to the bench. It was Bryant first start of the season. He returned eight games ago from a left knee injury.

Grizzlies: Rookie F Ziaire Williams sat out with left knee soreness. With Williams unavailable, John Konchar started at forward. … F Kyle Anderson returning to action after missing the previous seven games under health and safety protocol.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots between Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and center Thomas Bryant, right, as Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) handles the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) struggle for control of the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill