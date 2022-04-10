Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

Memphis dominated through the middle stages. By the end point of the third quarter, the lead had reached 39, and Memphis was shooting 64% overall and 60% from 3-point range, connecting on 15 of 25 from distance. Memphis scored a franchise-record 55 points in the third quarter, giving the Grizzlies a 119-80 lead heading into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Started 0 of 7 from outside the arc. … G Devonte’ Graham did not grab a rebound and still needs one for 600 in his career. … Trey Murphy III, who leads rookies in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.4%, was 1 of 3 from outside the arc. … C Jonas Valanciunas, who was in foul trouble most of the game, was limited to six minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing only one rebound. … McCollum who was 2 for 11 midway through the third, had 10 points in the period.

Grizzlies: …Entered the game second in scoring at 115.4 a game. The franchise has never finished in the top 5 in scoring. … Are 30-0 when reaching 120 points. … While setting the franchise record for points in a quarter with 55 in the third, Memphis also set franchise marks for field goals in a period (20) and assists (16).

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forwards Gary Clark, left, and Tony Snell (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill