Izzo's Spartans trying for late push to improve NCAA chances

They're in danger of missing the NCAAs for the first time since the 1996-97 season, Izzo’s second year after taking over for Jud Heathcote.

After spending two weeks at No. 4 nationally in December, Michigan State started 2-7 in league play and was unranked by mid-January. Things got worse with a 30-point loss against No. 9 Iowa and then a loss at Purdue.

The Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State wins helped push the Spartans to 4-9 in Quadrant 1 games. Michigan State hosts the Hoosiers on Tuesday then closes with consecutive games against third-ranked Michigan.

“A lot of times if you go out there thinking about what's on the line or at stake, it kind of hinders you as a player,” graduate guard Joshua Langford said after the Maryland loss. “It's almost like paralysis by analysis, so we just have to go out there and control what we can control and then let the chips fall where they may.”

RISING

Colorado State: Niko Medved’s Rams (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West, No. 45 NET) have won nine of 11 since splitting an early-January set with 22nd-ranked San Diego State.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 39 NET) added Tuesday’s Quadrant 1 win against No. 16 Virginia Tech and have won four straight entering Tuesday's critical game against visiting Duke.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels had won nine of 12 before a surprising home loss to Marquette, but they followed with Saturday's upset of No. 11 Florida State. The Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5 ACC, No. 42 NET) rallied from 16 down to earn a second Quadrant 1 victory and can get another with Monday's trip to Syracuse (No. 55 NET).

Xavier: The Musketeers (13-5, 6-5 Big East, No. 48 NET) have been hovering near the cut line in many projections and helped themselves by beating No. 13 Creighton on Saturday for a second Quadrant 1 victory. Xavier is a No. 12 seed in BracketMatrix's projections.

FADING HOPES

Duke: This is less about trajectory and more about the Blue Devils' small margin for error. Duke (11-9, 9-7, No. 58 NET) had won four straight, including a win against then-No. 7 Virginia, but lost at home Saturday to Louisville and sits at 1-3 in Quadrant 1 games entering trips to Georgia Tech and rival UNC.

Indiana: The Hoosiers (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten, No. 59 NET) have lost three straight, including Saturday against Michigan with a chance to help a resume featuring a 2-9 record in Quadrant 1 games.

Minnesota: The Gophers (13-12, 6-12 Big Ten, No. 72 NET) beat Ohio State on Jan. 3 and handed Michigan its only loss on Jan. 16. But they’ve lost eight of 10 since, including five straight after Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

Richmond: The Spiders (13-6, 6-4 Atlantic 10, No. 53 NET) missed a chance for a fourth Quadrant 1 win at Saint Louis on Friday. That left Richmond falling short in projections by ESPN (first four out) as well as BracketMatrix (appearing on 14 of 104 mock brackets).

