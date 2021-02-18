Ivy League cancels spring sports conference season again

No school has reached the third phase yet. Most of the eight schools don't even have all their spring athletes on campus.

“As campus and community leaders, we believe that our public health responsibilities and educational principles preclude us from sponsoring Ivy League athletics competition this spring,” the presidents wrote. “We regret the many sacrifices that have been required in response to the pandemic, and we appreciate the resilience of our student-athletes, coaches and staff in the face of adversity during this difficult and unusual year.”

This is the fourth straight season of sports that the Ivy League has canceled due to COVID-19. Spring athletes have now missed two consecutive years of competition. The Ivy League, just like the winter season, is the only Division I conference not offering spring sports, according to the NCAA.

The Ivies have given up their automatic qualifiers to NCAA spring sports championships.

The Ivy League presidents did offer a one-time waiver last week allowing senior s who attend grad school at their current institution to compete next year.

