Ivory Coast's prime minister dies of cancer in Germany

Bakayoko, 56, had been brought to Paris for medical treatment nearly a month ago, and had recently been moved to Germany. A government statement announcing his death was read on national television Wednesday evening.

Bakayoko was chosen last July after then-Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died from a heart problem. Coulibaly was President Alassane Ouattara's chosen successor, and the incumbent leader decided to seek another term in office after his party's preferred candidate died.