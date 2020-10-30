Ivory Coast tensions rise as president seeks 3rd term

“Don’t accept being prevented from voting, you are going to protect the polling stations,” he told them.

“Ivory Coast wants peace, we don’t accept disorder," Ouattara said.

Opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie are urging acts of peaceful resistance after legal efforts to throw out Ouattara's candidacy failed. The president maintains the two-term limit does not apply to him because a new constitution was approved in a 2016 referendum.

“I call on Ivorians to intensify actions on the ground. There will be no elections on Oct. 31 in Ivory Coast," N’Guessan said in an interview this week with France 24 and Radio France Internationale.

“Roadblocks will be set up all over the country and the police won’t be able to stop us. We are going to impose respect for the constitution on Mr. Ouattara."

The president, who has broad international support and was re-elected five years ago with nearly 84% of the vote, initially said he would not seek a third term. He backtracked, though, after his chosen successor died from a heart problem in July.

Critics say Ouattara has essentially shaped the race to his favor, stacking the electoral bodies with his supporters to ensure any legal appeals fail. Forty of the 44 people who applied to run had their candidacy rejected, including two prominent politicians in exile.

Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister and president of the National Assembly, remains in France after his return to Ivory Coast was thwarted by criminal charges his followers say were politically motivated. Former president Laurent Gbagbo, who is living in Belgium while ICC prosecutors appeal his acquittal, was struck from the electoral list and refused a passport.

Ouattara will face just one other candidate, Konan Bertin Kouadio, who broke away from his longtime party earlier this year to run as an independent when they chose Bedie instead as their standard bearer. Kouadio received less than 4% of the vote in the 2015 presidential election.

Ouattara has rejected calls for an election postponement, insisting that the vote will be held as scheduled Saturday and that no changes will be made to the country's Independent Electoral Commission.

“Ivory Coast is not in crisis. Ivory Coast is at peace. And we must continue to preserve this peace,” Ouattara said at the start of his campaign earlier this month. “We do not want more violence. We want the president of the republic to be chosen through the ballot box.”

Toussaint N'Gotta contributed.

Supporters of President Alassane Ouattara cheers during his last rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. Opposition candidate Henri Konan Bedie called for a boycott of the Oct. 31 election, complaining that the country's electoral commission is made up entirely of officials from the ruling party.

A supporter of the presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin, jumps a fence as he arrives at the final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Bertin, known as KKB, has presented his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming Oct. 31 election, and said he would not join the boycott proposed by two main opponents of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara cheers during his last rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. Opposition candidate Henri Konan Bedie called for a boycott of the Oct. 31 election, complaining that the country's electoral commission is made up entirely of officials from the ruling party.

A supporter of the presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin reacts as supporters of the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, ride a truck, during a final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Bertin, known as KKB, has presented his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming Oct. 31 election, and said he would not join the boycott proposed by two main opponents of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

Supporters of the presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin, ride a sound truck as they pass by an outdoor with a picture of the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara during a final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Bertin, known as KKB, has presented his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming Oct. 31 election, and said he would not join the boycott proposed by two main opponents of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

A boy runs as he waves a flag in support of the presidential candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin, during the final campaign rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Bertin, known as KKB, has presented his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming Oct. 31 election, and said he would not join the boycott proposed by two main opponents of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

Supporters cheer as Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara arrives at a rally in Anyama, in the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. The candidate maintains that he can serve a third term because of changes to the country's constitution, though his opponents consider his candidacy illegal.

Supporters wait for the arrival of the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at a rally in Anyama, in the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. The candidate maintains that he can serve a third term because of changes to the country's constitution, though his opponents consider his candidacy illegal.

Supporters cheer for Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara before his arrival at a rally in Anyama, in the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. The candidate maintains that he can serve a third term because of changes to the country's constitution, though his opponents consider his candidacy illegal.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara waves to supporters before speaking at a rally in Anyama, outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Ouattara, who first came to power after the 2010 disputed election whose aftermath left more than 3,000 people dead, is now seeking a third term in office. The candidate maintains that he can serve a third term because of changes to the country's constitution, though his opponents consider his candidacy illegal.