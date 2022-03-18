Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney

It was the first NCAA Tournament game for the Bulldogs since 2019. They won the Ivy's regular-season title in 2020, but the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic. They didn't play at all last season because the league canceled all sports due to COVID-19.

Led by Swain, who made each of his first five shots, Yale led 16-15 with 13:06 left in the first half. That's when Ivey and the Boilermakers started to take over.

Ivey made two foul shots and a 3-pointer during a 10-0 spurt that put Purdue ahead to stay. Jalen Gabbidon's driving layup got Yale within nine early in the second half, but the Boilermakers responded with a 17-2 run.

Sasha Stefanovic held his arms out in delight after his second straight 3-pointer rolled in for a 59-39 lead with 15:46 remaining. Mason Gillis scored and Caleb Furst connected on two foul shots to increase the advantage to 24 with 11:27 to go.

Furst finished with 10 points for Purdue, which improved to 25-0 this year when it scores at least 70 points.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: Coach James Jones inserted EJ Jarvis into the starting lineup, likely looking for a bigger body to help with Purdue's size. But it had little effect. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 42-33 and outscored 26-12 in the paint.

Purdue: The physical advantage for the Boilermakers showed at the line, where they went 27 for 33, compared with 6 for 11 for the Bulldogs.

WORTH NOTING

Purdue is one of five teams nationally whose only losses this year were to NCAA Tournament teams, joining Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee and Villanova.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Purdue's Zach Edey is fouled by Yale's EJ Jarvis during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Purdue's Zach Edey is fouled by Yale's EJ Jarvis during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Yale's Yassine Gharram goes after a loose ball in front of Purdue's Jared Wulbrun during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Caption Yale's Yassine Gharram goes after a loose ball in front of Purdue's Jared Wulbrun during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Yale's Bez Mbeng go after a loose ball during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Yale's Bez Mbeng go after a loose ball during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Purdue's Brandon Newman shoots over Yale's Matt Knowling during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Purdue's Brandon Newman shoots over Yale's Matt Knowling during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Purdue's Mason Gillis passes around Yale's Bez Mbeng during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Purdue's Mason Gillis passes around Yale's Bez Mbeng during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Purdue's Brandon Newman and Yale's EJ Jarvis go after a loose ball during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Purdue's Brandon Newman and Yale's EJ Jarvis go after a loose ball during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash