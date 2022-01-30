Ivey 3 in last second, No. 6 Purdue fends off No. 16 Ohio St

When the Boilermakers extended their 39-30 lead by opening the second half with the first eight points, it looked like they would run away.

Instead the Buckeyes climbed back, closing to 76-72 on Liddell's 7-footer with 1:06 left and 78-75 on his 3 with 33.5 seconds to go. And when Kyle Young stole the ensuing inbound pass, Liddell made the tying 3.

But Ivey answered with the winner.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Coach Chris Holtmann's squad came to West Lafayette playing well and finished strong. But an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from 3-point range proved costly. The Buckeyes shot 31% from beyond the arc and struggled to match Purdue's physical play until late.

Purdue: The Boilermakers can overwhelm opponents in multiple ways and they demonstrated it again Sunday. Purdue drew early fouls by repeatedly going inside, which opened the perimeter and driving lanes for Stefanovic and Ivey. This is the combination that makes Purdue one of the nation's top teams. They just need a stronger finishing touch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A solid road victory followed by hanging on should keep Purdue in the top 10 for a 13th consecutive week and might be enough to get the Boilermakers back in the top five. Expect Ohio State to slip a few spots following a double-digit road loss against a strong foe that played a better all-around game.

BACK IN BLACK

Purdue wore black jerseys with “volt accents” for the annual Hammer Down Cancer game. The jerseys and warmup shirts eventually will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Returns home to face Iowa on Thursday.

Purdue: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Caption Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) congratulates teammate Ethan Morton (25) on a score in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Caption Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) shoots in front of Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)