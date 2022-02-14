Ivan Reitman, producer, 'Ghostbusters' director, dies at 75

“A legend,” comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani said on Twitter. “The number of great movies he made is absurd.”

Among other notable films he directed are “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Dave,” “Junior” and 1998's “Six Days, Seven Nights.” He also produced “Beethoven,” “Old School” and “EuroTrip,” and many others, including several for his son.

He was born in Komárno, Czechoslovakia, in 1946 where his father owned the country’s biggest vinegar factory. His mother had survived Auschwitz and his father was in the resistance. When the communists began imprisoning capitalists after the war, the Reitmans decided to escape, when Ivan Reitman was only 4. They traveled in the nailed-down hold of a barge headed for Vienna.

“I remember flashes of scenes,” Reitman told the AP in 1979. “Later they told me about how they gave me a couple of sleeping pills so I wouldn’t make any noise. I was so knocked out that I slept with my eyes open. My parents were afraid I was dead.”

The Reitmans joined a relative in Toronto, where Ivan displayed his show biz inclinations: starting a puppet theater, entertaining at summer camps, playing coffee houses with a folk music group. He studied music and drama at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and began making movie shorts.

With friends and $12,000, Reitman made a nine-day movie, “Cannibal Girls,” which American International agreed to release. He produced on a $500 budget a weekly TV revue, “Greed,” with Dan Aykroyd, and became associated with the Lampoon group in its off-Broadway revue that featured John Belushi, Gilda Radner and Murray. That soon led to “Animal House."

By the time 1990's “Kindergarten Cop” came around, Reitman had established himself as the most successful comedy director in history. Though not even being the father of three children could have prepared him for the arduous task of directing 30 children between the ages of 4 and 7 in the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy.

The political comedy “Dave,” starring Kevin Kline as an ordinary man who has to double for the US President, provided a bit of a departure for Reitman. Roger Ebert wrote at the time that “The movie is more proof that it isn’t what you do, it’s how you do it: Ivan Reitman’s direction and Gary Ross’ screenplay use intelligence and warmhearted sentiment to make Dave into wonderful lighthearted entertainment.”

Reitman slowed down as a director after “Six Days, Seven Nights,” the 1998 adventure comedy with Harrison Ford and Anne Heche — only four films would follow “Evolution,” “My Super Ex-Girlfriend,” “No Strings Attached” and “Draft Day,” from 2014.

But he continued producing and, with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” even found himself on the press circuit with his son, providing emotional moments for both with the passing of the baton.

When asked late last year why the 1984 film continued to fascinate, Reitman told the AP that it was hard to define.

“I always had a sort of sincere approach to the comedy,” he said. “I took it seriously even though, it was a horror movie and a comedy, I felt you had to sort of deal with it in a kind of realistic and honest way.”

___

AP Entertainment Reporter Andrew Dalton contributed from Los Angeles.

Caption FILE - Producer Ivan Reitman attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini Caption FILE - Producer Ivan Reitman attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption FILE - Ivan Reitman, right, shares a moment with his son Jason, left, after being inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in Toronto, on June 9, 2007. Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption FILE - Ivan Reitman, right, shares a moment with his son Jason, left, after being inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in Toronto, on June 9, 2007. Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption FILE - Ivan Reitman and wife Genevieve Robert arrive to the red carpet for the gala screening of "Chloe" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, on Sept. 13, 2009. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75.v (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Caption FILE - Ivan Reitman and wife Genevieve Robert arrive to the red carpet for the gala screening of "Chloe" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, on Sept. 13, 2009. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75.v (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Sean Kilpatrick Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Caption FILE - Director Ivan Reitman accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at CinemaCon 2014 on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption FILE - Director Ivan Reitman accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at CinemaCon 2014 on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption FILE - Director Jason Reitman, right, and his father Ivan Reitman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Tully" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption FILE - Director Jason Reitman, right, and his father Ivan Reitman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Tully" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. He was 75. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello