Ivan Menezes, former boss of drinks giant Diageo, dies after short illness at 63

Menezes was born in 1959 in Pune, India. He held British and U.S. citizenship, as well as overseas citizenship for the country of his birth.

He was knighted in January in King Charles III's first New Years honors list for services to business and to equality. Under his leadership, Diageo took great strides in diversifying its leadership — it said more than 40% of Diageo's senior leadership positions globally are held by women, while 37% are ethnically diverse.

“Aside from being a consummate professional, one of the most successful business leaders of his generation, he was a warm and caring human being,” said Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, the lobby group that Menezes also chaired.

Menezes is survived by his wife, Shibani, and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini.