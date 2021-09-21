'It's time': After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires

Injuries limited him to 44 games for the Pelicans and Mavericks last season, when he shot 37% — the second-lowest mark of his career — from 3-point range and averaged only 7.4 points, the first time he wasn’t a double-digit scorer in more than a decade.

“It was difficult for a number of reasons,” Redick said. “Being injured, being away from my family, COVID protocols and really, truly not playing up to my standards. I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face-to-face with my own athletic mortality, and it was scary and confusing.”

Some teams inquired about his availability for this season, Redick said, and he told them that he would wait before deciding if he wanted to play one more year. And now, with training camps around the league beginning next week, he has made his choice.

“I have some clarity now and I know it’s time,” Redick said. “It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

