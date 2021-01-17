Italy's South Tyrol again flouts Rome over virus closures

Provincial officials are contesting the criteria that prompted the Rome government to designate South Tyrol a red zone, along with Lombardy and Sicily. The designations require authorities to close nonessential businesses and bars all indoor dining, permitting only takeout and delivery.

Provincial Gov. Arno Kompatshcer said he was "surprised" by the designation. He has registered his disagreement with Italy's health minister and is staking the province's case to the technical committee in Rome. But he isn't waiting for a response, instead allowing all stores to stay open and restaurants to serve until 10 p.m., defying Rome as he did in May when he invoked autonomy to reopen businesses earlier than in the rest of the country.