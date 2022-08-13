Italy's Letta: Italian right-wing threatens Europe democracy

Letta underlined the danger to European solidity posed by vetoes and demands of unanimity posed by right-wing leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who he noted is “a friend and ally of the Italian right.” Orban has used these tools to “defeat sanctions against Russia and on migration issues,” Letta said.

Letta also said the right-wing had not supported the EU pandemic funds in the European Parliament, and that Italy’s right-wing had voted against a new treaty between France and Italy aimed to put the ties at the same level as the historic Franco-German relationship that has been the engine of post-war European peace and prosperity.

“Europe has always been part of our DNA, because we believe that cooperation between countries and finding common solutions is better than finding solutions that are only national or nationalistic,’’ Letta said.

Letta launched the video in French, Spanish and English on Italy’s Ferragosto weekend holiday, when most Italians are enjoying beach or mountain vacations to mark the Aug. 15 Feast of the Assumption.