Italy's Grillo derided for defending son in sex assault case

Conte, a lawyer by training who has been tapped as the next leader of the movement, said in a statement that he understands Beppe Grillo's “anguish of a father, but we cannot overlook that there are also other people ... who must be protected and whose feelings must be absolutely respected, namely the young girl directly involved.”

Beppe Grillo, the comic who founded the 5-Star Movement, published an impassioned video on his popular blog this week defending his 20-year-old son against allegations of involvement in a group sexual assault in Sardinia in the summer of 2019. Prosecutors are expected to decide shortly whether to pursue charges against Grillo’s son and three other suspects in the case.