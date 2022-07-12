Italy's Draghi warns 5-Stars against political ultimatums

Draghi said the current government of national unity, which includes parties from the right, left and the populist 5-Stars, had handled the 5-Star “fibrillations” well and was able to still do its work and get things done.

“These fibrillations are important because they concern the existence of the government, but they become more important if the government, even if while existing, can’t do it’s work,” he said. He warned against any further threats down the line, insisting that “a government doesn’t work with ultimatums.”

The 5-Stars Movement, which was the biggest party in Parliament after the 2018 election, has seen its influence wane in the ensuing years amid poor showings in local and administrative elections, as well as expulsions and defections among lawmakers in Parliament.