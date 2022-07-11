Italy's Draghi meets with president amid 5-Star tensions

Five-Star lawmakers abstained from a vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday, signaling a lack of support for Draghi’s government. Draghi's national unity coalition, formed with the aim of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of a broad base of parties, including ones from the left, the right and the populist 5-Stars.

Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose center-right Forza Italia party is part of the governing coalition, called on Draghi to verify if he still can lead the country after the 5-Star abstention, prompting the premier to go to the Quirinale Palace to huddle with President Sergio Mattarella.