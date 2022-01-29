Italy's president, 80, is recruited to stay on for 2nd term

Rai state TV said Premier Mario Draghi, a non-partisan former chief of the European Central Bank who is leading a pandemic unity government, telephoned party leaders to encourage the lobbying. Draghi had previously indicted he would be willing to move into the president's role, but some party leaders featured that would prompt an early election.

Mattarella's willingness to serve again "is a choice of generosity toward the country,'' Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta told a news conference minutes before Saturday's second, conclusive round of voting began.

"You don't change a winning team,'' former Premier Matteo Renzi told reporters.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who heads the center-right Forza Italia party he founded, said that unity "today can only be found around the figure of President Sergio Mattarella, of whom we know we're asking a great sacrifice."

Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who heads a small left-wing party, told reporters that Mattarella's re-election would be crucial for “stability for Italy.”

The head of the populist 5-Star Movement, Parliament's largest force, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, told reporters "Mattarella is the guarantor of everybody, impartial, authoritative.''

Conte’s praise for Mattarella was all the more remarkable considering how, when Conte was trying to form Italy’s first populist-led government in 2018, Mattarella intervened and vetoed his pick of a euro-skeptic economist for the post of finance minister, an appointment likely to have shaken financial markets’ faith in Italy to stay in the euro zone.

Also lobbying for Mattarella was right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini, whose candidates failed to take off in the early rounds. In 2019, Salvini suffered the humiliation of seeing Mattarella turn to Conte to form a government, this time without the League, after Salvini yanked his support in a failed bid to grab the premiership for himself.

Italy's presidency is a generally largely ceremonial role, that sees the head of state make official trips abroad or receives visiting foreign leaders to strengthen Italy’s international relations. On occasion, the president can send legislation back to Parliament to modify aspects deemed not in keeping with the post-war Constitution.

During the pandemic, Mattarella also staunchly backed the nation’s vaccination campaign — one of the more successful ones in Europe — as critical to Italy’s economic recovery.

Mattarella's brother, Piersanti Mattarella, was assassinated by the Sicilian Mafia in 1980 while serving as that island’s governor.

A Palermo native, Sergio Mattarella began his career in Parliament in 1983. He was active in the Catholic social movement faction of the Christian Democrats, then the dominant post-war party in Italy. Mattarella had been serving as a judge on the nation’s constitutional court from 2011 until his election as head of state on Jan. 31, 2015.

Caption FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella stands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Nov. 25, 2021. Support for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stay on for a second term quickly swelled on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, among party leaders after days of failed balloting to find an alternative candidate and amid the risk that protracted political squabbling would erode the nation's stability and international credibility. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella stands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Nov. 25, 2021. Support for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stay on for a second term quickly swelled on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, among party leaders after days of failed balloting to find an alternative candidate and amid the risk that protracted political squabbling would erode the nation's stability and international credibility. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Lawmaker Matteo Salvini, right, speaks to colleagues in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli Caption Lawmaker Matteo Salvini, right, speaks to colleagues in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Caption General view of the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli Caption General view of the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Caption A lawmaker casts his vote in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli Caption A lawmaker casts his vote in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Caption Votes are counted in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli Caption Votes are counted in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Caption Lawmakers cast their votes in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli Caption Lawmakers cast their votes in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

Caption Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia Caption Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia