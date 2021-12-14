Italy requires quarantines for unvaccinated EU visitors

In other measures, Italy is expanding the vaccine mandate, beginning Wednesday, to school personnel, law enforcement, the military and anyone working in a health care setting. It previously applied only to health care workers and anyone working in a nursing home.

The region of Veneto is expected to adopt additional restrictions next week, including outdoor mask requirements, as hospitals begin to restrict nonessential procedures. Two regions and one autonomous province are already yellow zones.

Italy has only officially confirmed fewer than a dozen omicron cases, all stemming from business travelers returning from southern Africa.

Some 77% of the Italian population is vaccinated with two shots, with the campaign expanding from Wednesday to children ages 5-11. Booster shots are available to anyone 18 and over five months after the second shot.

Caption Italian police officers receive their vaccinations against COVID-19 in a vaccination center set up in a gym of a police barracks in Rome, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Italian Government made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to police starting from December 15. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)