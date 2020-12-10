Italy puts 4 Egyptians under investigation in torture death

Regeni's body was found on a desert highway several days after he disappeared in January 2016. He was last seen near a subway stop in Cairo, where he had been researching union activities among street vendors for his doctoral thesis in his studies at Cambridge University.

His mother later said his body was so mutilated that she was only able to recognize the tip of his nose. The torture marks resembled those resulting from widespread torture practices in Egyptian facilities, activists and rights groups have said. In late November, Egyptian prosecutors slammed the Italian investigators in their push to bring five police and intelligence officers to trial.

An Italian judge will review the evidence and decide on whether to indict and order a trial for any or all of the suspects. Italy allows trials of defendants in absentia.

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo mourners light candles and lay wreaths in memory of slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, in front of the Italian embassy in Cairo, Egypt. Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, file) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, mourners hold slogans at a vigil for slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni in front of the Italian embassy in Cairo, Egypt, Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Arabic writing on posters reads, "Giulio is one of us and was killed like us" and "Giulio and El Gendi the same pain the same date." (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, file) Credit: Amr Nabil Credit: Amr Nabil