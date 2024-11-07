Italy opens procedure against China's Sinochem for possible breach of Pirelli governance

Pirelli said Sinochem, which controls a 37% stake in the company, has denied any violations of the restrictions, adding the Italian government had 120 days to issue a finding.

In announcing the golden power provision, the government cited the sensitivity of sensors implanted in tires that can collect data such as road layouts, geolocation and the state of infrastructure, making it of a "critical technology of national strategic importance."

The tiremaker’s second-largest investor is Camfin, the investment vehicle of Pirelli’s former CEO and current executive vice-chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, which holds a 32.4% stake.