Italy, France deepen economic, defense cooperation

Macron said the agreement does not substitute France's longtime friendship with Germany, which has been considered key to economic prosperity and security in postwar Europe. But he said the two friendships are different.

"In France, we say that when things get complicated with Germany, we turn toward Italy,'' Macron said.

Among the treaty's provisions is the creation of a Franco-Italian civil service and operation center to support law enforcement. In addition, a minister from one country will attend a Cabinet meeting of the other every three months.

“Beyond consolidating bilateral relations, the agreement intends to encourage and accelerate the process of European integration,’’ Draghi said.

Caption A picture shows an Italy's Air Force aerobatic demonstration during a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty, in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Filippo Monteforte Credit: Filippo Monteforte

Caption From left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi attend a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Alberto Pizzoli / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Pizzoli Credit: Alberto Pizzoli

Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony after the signing of the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Alberto Pizzoli / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Pizzoli Credit: Alberto Pizzoli

Caption Italy's President Sergio Mattarella, center left, and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, welcome France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, prior the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty signing. (Alberto Pizzoli / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Alberto Pizzoli Credit: Alberto Pizzoli