Italy cracks gang forcing Nigerian women into prostitution

"Forty-one young women (were) assigned to prostitution, while nine were forced to beg,'' the statement said.

To discourage the women from turning to authorities for help, they “were mistreated, put under control and put into a state of psychological vulnerability” by the use of macabre voodoo rites to guarantee they would pay off their travel debts, police said.

In recent decades, other Nigerian women forced into prostitution into Italy told authorities and social workers that the voodoo rituals made them feared that defying their criminal handlers would cause bad fortunes for their families.

The crime syndicate used a combination of methods to pump their ill-gained revenues back into Nigeria, mostly in real estate there, Italian authorities said.

The criminals used 11 teams of cash couriers, who sometimes hid wads of money inside the retractable handles of luggage or inside pasta packages to elude searches at Italy's airports, the police said.

Police said measures by Italian judicial authorities helped the young victims break “the ties of physical-psychological coercion which kept them bound" to their exploiters.