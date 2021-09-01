Italy braces for train track protests against COVID passes

On the eve of the transport rule's taking effect, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese vowed zero tolerance against any rail track protests or other violence. Several recent protests against the “Green Pass” requirement, including in Rome and Milan, turned violent, with police having to rescue a state TV journalist after a protester started yanking her by her hair and a newspaper reporter was punched repeatedly in the face. Ministers and doctors have received threats.

Lamorgese voiced “the strictest condemnation of the attacks launched with unacceptable tones on social networks against members of the government, politicians, doctors and journalists over the ‘Green Pass’ and containment measures against the spread of COVID-19."

Police are investigating the incidents.

“No illegal acts will be permitted in protest initiatives at train stations” billed by organizers for Wednesday, Lamorgese said.

Militants of an extreme-right group, New Force, as well as some members of extreme-left organizations have participated in the rallies.

So far, some 70% of Italy's residents 12 years or older have been fully vaccinated. But experts have voiced concern that many people in the 50-69 age group haven't received vaccines nor signed up for them.