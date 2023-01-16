Italy arrests Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Messina Denaro, who tried in absentia and convicted of dozens of murders, faces multiple life sentences.

He is set to be imprisoned for are two bombings in Sicily in 1992 that murdered top anti-Mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Among other grisly crimes he was convicted of is the murder of a Mafia turncoat's young son, who was strangled and his body dissolved in a vat of acid.

The arrest Monday came 30 years and a day after the capture of convicted “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Toto” Riina, in a Palermo apartment after 23 years on the run.

