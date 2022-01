Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup super-G with gutsy run

“For me, it’s important. It’s an emotion. I have won before in my career but it’s always nice,” said Brignone, who was the overall champion two seasons ago.

“It was not so easy, we are all so close,” she added, referring to the top 20 finishing within 1.04 seconds of her winning time.

The result marked Brignone’s Italian record extending 18th career win, and sixth in a super-G. It’s the first time Brignone has won multiple super-G races in one season.

Italian teammate Sofia Goggia, who had a nasty crash in Saturday’s downhill on the same slope, started despite complaining about being sore.

“My whole body hurts. But skiing is better than going for a walk,” she said before the race, in which she avoided risk taking and finished 0.92 behind teammate Brignone in 19th.

Goggia also has two super-G wins this season, and the two Italians are clearly ahead in the super-G season standings, with Goggia leading Brignone by just five points with four races left.

“We have a strong speed team. We all come from the giant slalom, so we make good turns and super-G is a good mix,” Brignone said.

Olympic champion Ester Ledecka was six-tenths off the lead in ninth, just ahead of super-G world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, a day after the Swiss standout had won the downhill. Gut-Behrami is the only super-G winner other than Brignone and Goggia this season.

Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova finished 18th and added 13 points to her tally.

The Slovakian trails leader Mikaela Shiffrin by 37 points in the overall standings. The American opted not to race this weekend and focus on training.

Shiffrin’s teammate Breezy Johnson also sat out the races in Austria after hurting her knee in a training crash. It left Keely Cashman as the best finisher on the U.S. ski team in 23rd, her best result of the season.

The women’s World Cup returns to the Italian venue of last year's world championships, Cortina d’Ampezzo, for another downhill and super-G next weekend.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Italy's Federica Brignone crosses the finish line during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Caption Italy's Federica Brignone crosses the finish line during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Jasmina Suter speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato) Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Caption Switzerland's Jasmina Suter speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato) Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Caption Austria's Ariane Raedler smiles at finish area after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Caption Austria's Ariane Raedler smiles at finish area after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) Credit: Marco Trovati Credit: Marco Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato) Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Caption Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato) Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato Credit: Giovanni Maria Pizzato