Italian jury to soon mull Americans' fate over slain officer

The go-between told police his bag was stolen. Cerciello Rega and Andrea Varriale, both in casual summer dress instead of in uniform and without their service pistols, showed up instead for what was supposed to be the appointment with the go-between.

Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta in her rebuttal Monday dismissed defense arguments that Elder's constant fear of attack, part of a history of psychiatric issues, led him to stab Cerciello Rega after the officers appeared on a dark street where the defendants were expecting the go-between.

The defendants contended the officers never identified themselves as police and attacked them. Varriale, who had scuffled with Natale-Hjorth, testified that they had identified themselves as Carabinieri.

Rejecting depictions that she was seeking life imprisonment for both defendants, as some kind of “trophy,'' Calabretta told the court in her rebuttal on Monday: ”There is no trophy for anyone here. You don't win or lose, beyond what was already lost — the life of a man."

A defense attorney for Natale-Hjorth, who testified that Varriale stopped scuffling with him to go to the aid of his stricken partner, sought to distance his client from Elder. The prosecution has depicted the defendants as being in cahoots in the alleged murder as well as in the alleged extortion bid.

“My client is extraneous to everything that has to do with homicide,'' Fabio Alonzi told the court.

The trial began on Feb. 26, 2020.

Leah Elder, mother of defendant Finnegan Lee Elder, sitting in the foreground at right, puts her head on her husband Ethan's shoulder during a break in a hearing in the trial where their son and co-defendant Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, foreground left, are facing murder charges after Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed on a Rome street in July 2019, in Rome, Monday, April 26, 2021. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Remo Casilli Credit: Remo Casilli

