Italian court throws out case alleging early pandemic mismanagement by ex-premier, ex-minister

“We were facing a virus that by then was galloping, and within a few days we made the decision to close other regions in a very strict way,’’ Conte said, adding that the court’s decision also made clear that the government made a reasonable call given the data available.

A court in Bergamo must still decide wither to indict more than a dozen other people. The Court of Ministers handles cases involving Italian Cabinet members.

The three-year-long probe alleges that more than 4,000 deaths could have been prevented if the lockdown had been extended on Feb. 27, 2020, as Bergamo province became Italy’s COVID-19 hot spot.

The city’s morgue was so overwhelmed that the army had to send in trucks to bring coffins to other morgues for cremation.

On Feb. 21, 2020, Italy became the first county outside Asia to confirm a case of COVID-19.

The first “red zones” were imposed three days later around 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto, and extended to all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in the north on March 8. Conte put the entire country on lockdown two days later.

Italy recorded 188,322 official COVID-19 deaths.