It turns out Venus Williams won't play at Indian Wells after the tournament announced she would

It was an odd backtrack that came several hours after audio made the rounds on social media of Williams saying she would not be competing at the tournament in the Coachella Valley next month.

On Wednesday, the BNP Paribas Open issued a press release saying Williams — a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion — was awarded a wild card and would be making her 10th career appearance there.

Williams hasn’t competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open in March 2024. That was less than two weeks after she lost her opening match at Indian Wells.

